Third Infantry Division Ball celebrates 104 years of Marne history

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James E Rainey, the commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, provides advice on being successful leaders to attendees of the 3rd Infantry Division Ball at Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 21, 2021. Rainey, the guest of honor, is a former 3rd ID commander and led the Division throughout a deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan. The ball was the final event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” and part of its 104-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

