Third Infantry Division Ball celebrates 104 years of Marne history

Pauline Conner, spouse of World War II veteran and Medal of Honor awardee 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, gifts her late husband's medal to the 3rd Infantry Division at the Division Ball, hosted by the Society of the 3rd ID, at Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 21, 2021. Lt. Garlin Conner received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions on Jan. 24, 1945, when he risked his own life to direct artillery onto a German battalion, even onto his own position after being surrounded, eventually forcing their retreat. Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto and Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the command team of the Division, with John Potter, curator or the 3rd ID Museum, accepted the medal before the ball's attendees. The ball was the final event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” and part of its 104-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

