    Third Infantry Division Ball celebrates 104 years of Marne history

    JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Toby Knight, President of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division and a veteran of the Division, provides remarks at the military ball hosted by the society at Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 21, 2021. The ball was the final event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” and part of its 104-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

