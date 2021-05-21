DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

(TIRANA, Albania) --- Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Anderson, the Command Sergeant Major with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, guides a UH-60 Blackhawk landing in Mother Teresa Square in downtown Tirana, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in the square for a joint military display open to the public. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

