DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

(TIRANA, Albania) --- Lt. Col. Jeremy Chiglo, the battalion commander for the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, explains to a local Albanian how the engines of a UH-60 Blackhawk operate, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in Mother Teresa Square for a joint military display between the U.S. military and Albanian land and air forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

