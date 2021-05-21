(TIRANA, Albania) --- Sgt. Henry Davis, a crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, conducts post-flight maintenance on the rear rotor of a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk landed outside of The Polytechnic University of Tirana in downtown Mother Teresa Square. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6658273
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-AB787-773
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT