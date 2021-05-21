Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania [Image 4 of 6]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (TIRANA, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, conducts post-flight checks in the cockpit of a UH-60 Blackhawk after landing in downtown Tirana, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in Mother Teresa Square for a joint military display between the U.S. military and Albanian land and air forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6658271
    VIRIN: 210521-A-AB787-636
    Resolution: 6242x3900
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Albania
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAl
    Defender-Europe 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT