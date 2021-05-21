DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

(TIRANA, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, conducts post-flight checks in the cockpit of a UH-60 Blackhawk after landing in downtown Tirana, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in Mother Teresa Square for a joint military display between the U.S. military and Albanian land and air forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

