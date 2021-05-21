(TIRANA, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, conducts post-flight checks in the cockpit of a UH-60 Blackhawk after landing in downtown Tirana, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in Mother Teresa Square for a joint military display between the U.S. military and Albanian land and air forces. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6658271
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-AB787-636
|Resolution:
|6242x3900
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
