DEFENDER-Europe 21: UH-60 Blackhawks land in downtown Tirana, Albania

(TIRANA, Albania) --- Sgt. Henry Davis, a crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, helps a local child into the pilot seat of a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 22, 2021. The Blackhawk will go on display in Mother Teresa Square for a joint military display open to the public. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

