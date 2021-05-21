Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Crawford 

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) – U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Conn, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, passes through ceremonial side-boys aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 23:02
    Photo ID: 6657908
    VIRIN: 210521-N-WG572-3007
    Resolution: 3682x2946
    Size: 964.51 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy

