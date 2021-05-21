PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) – U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Conn, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, center, awards Information Systems Technician 1st Class Romel Gabriel with a challenge coin in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

