PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) – U.S. Sailors stand at attention during a coin presentation ceremony with Vice Adm. Scott Conn, center right, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, and Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 23:02 Photo ID: 6657905 VIRIN: 210521-N-GS837-1015 Resolution: 4490x2993 Size: 988.7 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Faith McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.