PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) – U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Conn, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, right, shakes hands with Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), on the ship’s flight deck, May 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

