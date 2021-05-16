Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work [Image 9 of 9]

    Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Johana Martinez, a ground mechanic in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, inspects the underside of a vehicle at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 06:54
    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Kuwait
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

