Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work

Sgt. Jonah Anacay, right, and Sgt. Leroy Ta'a, both wheeled vehicle mechanics in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, perform maintenance on vehicles at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW