Spc. Andrew Bassily, a wheeled vehicle mechanic in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, performs maintenance on a vehicle at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6656332
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-A3568-004
|Resolution:
|8256x6192
|Size:
|13.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
