Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work

Sgt. Jonah Anacay, left, and Spc. Gilbert Javier, both wheeled vehicle mechanics in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, dispose of excess fuel at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6656336
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-A3568-008
|Resolution:
|6192x8256
|Size:
|12.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
