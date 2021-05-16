Task Force Phoenix mechanics from the 640th ASB at work

Sgt. Charles Duncan (foreground) and Spc. Victor Castiloflores, both ground mechanics in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, conduct maintenance on a generator at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

