U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. "Snake Eyes" a weapons system officer prepares to board the B-52H Stratofortress out of Morón Air Base, Spain, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Bomber Task Force operations enhance our ability to respond to changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

