A B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, conducts operations throughout NATO countries in the European theater May 19, 2021. The mission also included performing a low pass over the capital cities of Riga, Latvia, and Vilnius, Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6653546
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-ZW188-0279
|Resolution:
|6048x3098
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|MORóN, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
