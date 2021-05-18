Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force NATO interoperability showcase [Image 2 of 6]

    Bomber Task Force NATO interoperability showcase

    MORóN, SPAIN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Moron Air Base, Spain, is escorted by two Polish F-16 aircraft during a Bomber Task Force mission on May 19, 2021. Bomber Task Force operations promote the security and stability of U.S. and NATO mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6653544
    VIRIN: 210518-F-ZW188-0243
    Resolution: 5176x3444
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: MORóN, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force NATO interoperability showcase [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

