A Danish F-16 escorts a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, on May 19, 2021. Bomber Task Force operations in the European theater allow for interoperability training with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6653545 VIRIN: 210518-F-ZW188-0187 Resolution: 4064x2704 Size: 4.13 MB Location: MORóN, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Danish F-16 accompanies a B-52H Stratofortress [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.