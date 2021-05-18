B-52H Stratofortress is prepared for a Bomber Task Force Europe sortie.

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, is prepared for a Bomber Task Force mission in the European theater on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

