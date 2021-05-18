U.S. Air Force Captain "Joker" looks up at his flight controls during mission checks in a B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, on May 19, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions allow aircrew to gain experience operating in new theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

