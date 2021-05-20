Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 7 of 7]

    ESL Returns Home to Guam

    SANTA RITA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) wave to Sailors aboard the ship as it moors to the pier onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6653500
    VIRIN: 210520-N-XP344-0194
    Resolution: 3965x2832
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Homeport
    Naval Base Guam
    Submarine Tender
    ESL
    Emory S. Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT