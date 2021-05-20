ESL Returns Home to Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) wave to Sailors aboard the ship as it moors to the pier onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
