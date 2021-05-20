ESL Returns Home to Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 20, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), embraces her daughter after the ship moored at U.S. Naval Base Guam, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

