ESL Returns Home to Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) man the rails while transiting Apra Harbor, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

