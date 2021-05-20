ESL Returns Home to Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 20, 2021) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) transits Apra Harbor, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
