APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 20, 2021) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) transits Apra Harbor, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:44 Photo ID: 6653499 VIRIN: 210520-N-ZU404-1082 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.48 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.