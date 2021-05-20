Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 6 of 7]

    ESL Returns Home to Guam

    APRA HARBOR, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 20, 2021) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) transits Apra Harbor, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6653499
    VIRIN: 210520-N-ZU404-1082
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam
    ESL Returns Home to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    Apra Harbor
    submarine tender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT