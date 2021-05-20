APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 20, 2021) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) transits Apra Harbor, May 20. Land returned home to Guam following an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 06:44
|Photo ID:
|6653499
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-ZU404-1082
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Returns Home to Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT