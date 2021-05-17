MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander

Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, pins a command pin onto Col. Jonathan E. Burdick, the assuming 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, at the 6th OG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. Prior to taking command of the 6th OG, Burdick was the chief of the Mobility Division, Directorate of Global Reach, for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Headquarters U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

