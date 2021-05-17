MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander

Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jonathan E. Burdick, the assuming 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, during the 6th OG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Burdick signifies the beginning of his command as the leader of the 6th OG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

