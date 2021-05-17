MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander

Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Travis L. Edwards, the outgoing 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, during the 6th OG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. The passing of the guidon from the prior group commander signifies the end of their command, in which they are passing the responsibility back to the wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

