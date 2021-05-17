Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander [Image 3 of 4]

    MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Travis L. Edwards, the outgoing 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, during the 6th OG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. The passing of the guidon from the prior group commander signifies the end of their command, in which they are passing the responsibility back to the wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:20
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Edwards
    change of command
    6th Operations Group
    Burdick

