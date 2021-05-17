MacDill AFB welcomes new 6 OG commander

From left, Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Travis L. Edwards, the outgoing 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, and Col. Jonathan E. Burdick, the assuming 6th OG commander, stand at attention at the 6th OG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a ceremony used to represent the passing of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

