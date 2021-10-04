Spc. Andrew Killen, a combat medic from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper), participates in the stress shoot portion of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) in Bangor, Maine, April 10, 2021. The stress shoot tests the competitors ability to refocus on shooting after completing physically demanding tasks. The BWC is an annual three-day event that test soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:06
|Photo ID:
|6651285
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-CP669-0005
|Resolution:
|4624x3083
|Size:
|959.6 KB
|Location:
|ME, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
