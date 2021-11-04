Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

    ME, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    The winners and alternates for the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) stand together after the event in Bangor, Maine, April 10, 2021. From left to right, Sgt. Devon Hoyt, the NCO of the Year and Cpl. Nathan Bolton, the alternate for NCO of the Year, Spc. Brandon Thibeault, the alternate for Soldier of the Year and Spc. Andrew Killen, the Soldier of the Year. The BWC is an annual three-day event that test soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

