MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

The winners and alternates for the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) stand together after the event in Bangor, Maine, April 10, 2021. From left to right, Sgt. Devon Hoyt, the NCO of the Year and Cpl. Nathan Bolton, the alternate for NCO of the Year, Spc. Brandon Thibeault, the alternate for Soldier of the Year and Spc. Andrew Killen, the Soldier of the Year. The BWC is an annual three-day event that test soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

