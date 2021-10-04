Sgt. Devon Hoyt, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 136th Engineer Company, explains the map scale and orientation to Pfc. Dantevious Edgerly, a plumber from the 136th Engineer Company, before the competitors begin the land navigation portion of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) in Plymouth, Maine, April 10, 2021. The BWC is an annual three-day event that tests soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:06 Photo ID: 6651281 VIRIN: 210410-Z-CP669-0002 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.22 MB Location: ME, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.