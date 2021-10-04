Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

    ME, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Spc. Andrew Killen, a combat medic from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper) fit-tests his protective equipment before entering a simulated gas attack in Plymouth, Maine, April 10, 2021. The simulated gas attack was a mystery event in the BWC, which instills soldiers with confidence in their equipment and themselves. The Best Warrior Competition (BWC) is an annual three-day event that test soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6651284
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-CP669-0004
    Resolution: 2245x1497
    Size: 349 KB
    Location: ME, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021
    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Maine National Guard
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT