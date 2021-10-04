MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

Spc. Andrew Killen, a combat medic from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper) fit-tests his protective equipment before entering a simulated gas attack in Plymouth, Maine, April 10, 2021. The simulated gas attack was a mystery event in the BWC, which instills soldiers with confidence in their equipment and themselves. The Best Warrior Competition (BWC) is an annual three-day event that test soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Location: ME, US