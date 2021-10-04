MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

Spc. Andrew Killen and Cpl. Nathan Bolton a combat medic and combat engineer from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper), sit with their mentor Sgt. 1st Class Paul Simoneau for a pep talk before participating in the round robin event where they will be tested on a variety of warrior tasks in Plymouth, Maine, April 10, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition (BWC) is an annual three-day event that tests soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

