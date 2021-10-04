Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

    ME, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Spc. Andrew Killen and Cpl. Nathan Bolton a combat medic and combat engineer from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper), sit with their mentor Sgt. 1st Class Paul Simoneau for a pep talk before participating in the round robin event where they will be tested on a variety of warrior tasks in Plymouth, Maine, April 10, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition (BWC) is an annual three-day event that tests soldiers’ knowledge in warrior tasks, mental fortitude and physical fitness. The winners of the BWC move forward to represent Maine at the regional level in New Jersey this May.

    This work, MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEARNG Best Warrior Competition 2021

