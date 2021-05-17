USMC V-22 in Scotland

A United States Marine Corps V-22 Osprey assigned to the USS Iowa Jima lands at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport on May 17, 2021. The aircraft is in Scotland as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield. Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

