210517-Z-KZ880-018 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland
The tails of two U.S. Air Force KC-135 air refueling aircraft from the Maine and Ohio Air National Guard on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021. The Air Guard refueling aircraft are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield. Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 02:12
|Photo ID:
|6651047
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-KZ880-018
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.64 MB
|Location:
|PRESTWICK, SCT, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Guard tails [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
