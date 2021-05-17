KC-135 boom and tails

210517-Z-KZ880-022 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

A fuel truck loads fuel on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft from the Iowa Air National Guard on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021. The Air Guard refueling aircraft is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield 21. Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

