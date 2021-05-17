Cleaning KC-135 glass

210517-Z-KZ880-015 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

An Airman from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing cleans the glass of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021. The Ohio Air Guard KC-135 is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield 21. Formidable Shield is a multinational exercise, taking place this week in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

