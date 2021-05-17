Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Air Guard KC-135s [Image 4 of 5]

    Three Air Guard KC-135s

    PRESTWICK, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    210517-Z-KZ880-027 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland
    Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft from the Iowa, Maine and Ohio Air National Guard are on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021. The Air Guard refueling aircraft are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield. Formidable Shield 21 is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6651049
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-KZ880-027
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: PRESTWICK, SCT, GB
