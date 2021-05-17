Three Air Guard KC-135s

210517-Z-KZ880-027 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft from the Iowa, Maine and Ohio Air National Guard are on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland on May 17, 2021. The Air Guard refueling aircraft are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of NATO exercise Formidable Shield. Formidable Shield 21 is a multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

