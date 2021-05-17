Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Solomon Stirling stands for a portrait after being awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. Solomon, a security forces specialist with the 108th Wing, was one of three Airmen who saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

Date Taken: 05.17.2021
Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US