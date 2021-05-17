Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City [Image 3 of 5]

    Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Hughes, commander of Task Force Iron Guard, congratulates Staff Sgt. Nestor Rivas, Staff Sgt. Lavone Graham, and Senior Airman Solomon Stirling, all with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Security Forces Squadron, who were honored for their life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. The Airmen saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    Air Force
    Award
    108th Wing

