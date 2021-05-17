Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City

U.S. Army Col. Robert Hughes, commander of Task Force Iron Guard, congratulates Staff Sgt. Nestor Rivas, Staff Sgt. Lavone Graham, and Senior Airman Solomon Stirling, all with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Security Forces Squadron, who were honored for their life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. The Airmen saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

