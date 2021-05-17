Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Solomon Stirling, left, Staff Sgt. Lavone Graham, and Staff Sgt. Nestor Rivas, all with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Security Forces Squadron, are awarded certificates by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. for their life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. The Airmen saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

