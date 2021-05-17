U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Kennedy, commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard and Deputy Adjutant General of New Jersey presents Senior Airman Solomon Stirling with the Army Commendation Medal for his life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. Solomon, a security forces specialist with the 108th Wing, was one of three Airmen who saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:37 Photo ID: 6649919 VIRIN: 210517-Z-NI803-1109 Resolution: 6099x4066 Size: 8.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.