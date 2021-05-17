Life-saving Airmen honored in Atlantic City

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nestor Rivas, Staff Sgt. Lavone Graham, and Senior Airman Solomon Stirling, all with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Security Forces Squadron, were honored for their life-saving actions during a ceremony at the Covid-19 vaccine mega-site in the Atlantic City Convention Center on May 17, 2021. They are joined in this photo by New Jersey State Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rakauckas, left, Col. Lisa Hiu, the Adjutant General of New Jersey, Brig. Gen. Wayne McCaughey, Director of the Joint Staff for the New Jersey National Guard, Col. Robert Hughes, commander of Task Force Iron Guard, and Brig. Gen. Patrick Kennedy, commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard, and Deputy Adjutant General for New Jersey. The Airmen saved the life of a suicidal citizen on April 15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

