National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

Pennsylvania National Guard member Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team, shoots a .308 caliber rifle during the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. Her team placed third in their division, and she is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

