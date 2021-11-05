Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors [Image 4 of 5]

    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

    STEM, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Pennsylvania National Guard member Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team, shoots a .308 caliber rifle during the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. Her team placed third in their division, and she is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:42
    Photo ID: 6649898
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-TA175-1003
    Resolution: 6128x4090
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: STEM, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors
    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors
    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors
    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors
    National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    National Guard
    All Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT