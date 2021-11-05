National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

Pennsylvania National Guard member Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team who has earned the President’s 100 shooting distinction when she was 16, prepares her ammunition before the Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. Coggshall's and her team took home third place in their division, and she is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 Location: STEM, NC, US