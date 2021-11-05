National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

Indiana National Guard member Sgt. Brian Harder, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team, shoots a .308 caliber rifle during the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. His team took home first place in his division, and he is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

