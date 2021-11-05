National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Indiana National Guard member Sgt. Brian Harder, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team, shoots a .308 caliber rifle during the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. His team took home first place in his division, and he is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

